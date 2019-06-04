NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- After someone set fire to a New Haven mosque on during Ramadan, members are now celebrating the end of the holy month with a range of emotions.
“It’s a beautiful thing, it’s like Ramadan is over, now we celebrate and eat,” said Haydar Elevli, of the New Haven Diyanet Mosque.
While the mosque’s president can have a big smile on his face now, the past month hasn’t been easy.
Back on Mother’s Day, someone set the mosque on fire. It was under construction, and the flames started near the first-floor entrance and spread up to the second floor.
No one was injured but the burned-out mosque remained off limits.
While community members and different faiths reached out to offer support and space to worship, mosque members were resilient, stressing this was their home and it’s the place they needed to be.
They set up trailers and tents in the parking lot in order for prayer services to go on, and while police continue to investigate, offering thousands of dollars in rewards, mosque leaders are thankful for the support and vow to rebuild.
“It feels great, all the support from all the United States, around here, the churches, synagogues, schools. We’re going to finish up as soon as we can and go from there, we’d like to invite everybody in,” Elevli said.
