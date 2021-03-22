NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police have arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Monday morning.
Police said around 9:20 a.m., a woman identified as 28-year-old Alessia Mesquita, was murdered in the area of Clifton and Lenox streets.
New Haven police said the incident started as a domestic disturbance while Mesquita and the suspect were inside of the car.
The couple’s 1-year-old daughter was inside the car at the time of the shooting, but she was not injured.
Police say the person of interest, 27-year-old Rashod Newton, was arrested in connection to an assault warrant out of Wallingford.
The child was found safe with Newton and was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.
Police are still investigating the murder at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.
