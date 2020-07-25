NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven Police say that a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month has been captured in Maryland.
According to New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff, Maryland State Police arrested 44-year-old West Haven resident Rashad Ali Hardy while executing a search and seizure warrant in the town of Princess Anne on Friday.
Hardy is the alleged suspect that shot and killed 36-year-old New Haven resident Ricky Newton at a corner store on Rosette Street in the Hill neighborhood back on Friday, July 10.
Capt. Duff says that Hardy will be extradited back to Connecticut at some point to face a judge.
New Haven Police will provide additional information on Hardy's arrest during a press conference sometime on Monday.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.