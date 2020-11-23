NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Museum has closed its doors as a result of rising coronavirus cases in the city.
The NHM announced the closure on Monday.
It called the decision "difficult."
"NHM staff will continue working behind the scenes to collect, preserve and present Elm City history to the public, so please stay connected via phone, email, social media, and at www.newhavenmuseum.org," the museum said in a statement. "We look forward to welcoming you back in early 2021."
