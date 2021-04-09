NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - On the day where millions are mourning the death of Prince Philip, we’re looking back on his visit to New Haven.
This was all the way back in 1976.
The prince and the queen were here to celebrate the bicentennial.
"They weren’t there very long. I think they were in new haven, couldn’t have been more than half an hour," Ed Surato of the New Haven Museum tells us.
The visit may have been brief, but it was historic.
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth checked out the Elm City on a picture perfect summer day in July of 1976.
Ed Surato from the New Haven Museum takes us step by step through the visit.
"New haven was very excited. I can’t imagine anyone bigger coming to New Haven," says Surato.
Photos that were shot by New Haven Register’s Gene Gorlick take us from Long Wharf to the New Haven green.
"They took two cars to downtown New Haven. They went to Church Street and stopped in front of city hall," explained Surato.
The public watched from the city hall side as Governor Ella Grasso and New Haven Mayor Frank Logue presented the royals with a pewter bicentennial plate showing Connecticut revolutionary figures and a pewter chess set.
Then, the royals were off to Tweed to board a flight to Newport, Rhode Island.
Their stay in Connecticut may have been less than an hour, but for the thousands who ventured to get a glimpse, it was a once in a lifetime experience.
For those who weren’t there, the memories live on at the New Haven Museum.
"I don’t know of any other photos of this quality in this collection, especially of the queen and Prince Philip. That’s pretty special," added Surato.
