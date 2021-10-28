NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – More information is expected to be released Thursday evening about human remains that were found in New Haven following Super Storm Sandy.
The bones and several time capsules were uncovered on the New Haven green after a Lincoln oak tree fell over back in 2012.
The New Haven Museum is holding a forum on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. to talk about the forensic analysis of its investigation.
A total of six sets of remains were found, which could date back centuries.
The display of items includes the "original copper time-capsule canisters, reproduction newspapers dated February 12, 1909 (Lincoln’s 100th b day), grape shot and a musket bullet from the Battle of Gettysburg, and more."
