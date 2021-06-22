NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A neighborhood in the city of New Haven is coming together to feed those in need.
In the West Hills neighborhood, volunteers are putting in a community garden on Valley Street.
Over the past two months, neighbors have been busy, doing the work by hand and planting everything from tomatoes and peppers to greens and beets, eventually turning an empty space into a vegetable garden.
Food insecurity is a big issue for many in New Haven, and volunteers said the pandemic only highlighted the need to try and help.
“What this does is it brings healthy food into the community and allows them to pick right off the vines, whenever they want to and make something fresh for their families, they’re able to do so,” said New Haven Alder Honda Smith.
“This area right now is kind of like a food desert, there’s a lack of fresh produce and this is a good example to show the types of initiatives that can be done at low costs to bring fresh vegetables and greenery to the neighborhood,” said volunteer Francisco Rivera.
While it will take some time for the garden to grow, Smith, who represents the neighborhood, said another U.S. Department of Agriculture sponsored food drive will take place on Friday at the West Rock Stream Academy.
