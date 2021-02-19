NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As we celebrate Black History Month, Channel 3 is highlighting people who are making a difference in the state.
Chaz Carmon has held countless rallies and vigils across Connecticut, as he pushes to end gun violence.
He’s the driving force behind ‘Ice the Beef,’ which aims to end gun violence, and is based in New Haven.
In 2020, police reported close to 275 shots having been fired.
The group uses the arts to uplift children while advocating their decisions in life matters, no matter their zip code.
“We have to make sure that the younger generation has the opportunity to make good decisions,” Carmon said. “When you’re living in poverty, when you’re living in the inner city, when you're living in the ‘hood,’ it's not a lot of hope.”
The opportunities are also fewer.
“At the time he met me, I would consider myself high-risk,” said Manuel Camacho, of Ice the Beef.
Camacho met Carmon at a time when all he witnessed was violence and crime.
Right when Camacho could have fallen into the wrong lifestyle, Carmon fed Camacho’s interests in politics.
There’s also Elaine Lester, who met Carmon at 14 when she didn’t have an adult figure in her life.
“I want to be whatever people told me I couldn’t,” Lester said.
For some kids, the 43-year-old is more than a mentor. He’s like a father.
Perhaps, the reason Carmon does so well with kids is because he’s relatable. He’s been in their shoes. His mission is to guide them away from the pitfalls that claim so many kids living in inner cities.
The Elm City native knows a thing or two about decisions, good and bad.
“When I was young, I sold drugs and ran around in the neighborhoods. Yeah, I was wildin’,” Carmon said.
A job at the YMCA literally became his get-out-of-jail card.
“I was going to court and I actually said, 'God if you're real get me out of this one’,” Carmon said.
A step inside the club landed him employment where he ran the game room.
Eventually, it dawned on him that if he wanted to steer kids from trouble, he too needed to stay out of it.
It served as his training ground, working with kids before he ran ‘Ice the Beef.’
Only, this non-profit operates on Carmon’s dime.
Because of COVID-19, the group can’t rely on facilities owned by the city to meet the kids.
In fact, Channel 3 borrowed a studio to conduct an interview.
Tenacity is something Carmon can teach kids as he’s still in the middle of the lesson himself.
“If you stick in there and if you don’t quit and don’t give up, you will find out a lot of those experiences were meant for something in the future,” Carmon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.