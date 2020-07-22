NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven's mayor put the city on notice following a reported increase in COVID-19 cases.
Major Justin Elicker issued a message on Wednesday to residents.
"The City has been monitoring cases of COVID and has noticed a slight uptick in cases in the past week," Elicker wrote. "This is very concerning, especially given the severe impact experienced by many other states."
Elicker said the city fully expects another surge and asked people to raise their awareness to stop the spread.
"Remember the 3 W’s: Wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands," he said. "This means don’t shake other people’s hands ever, don’t do elbow bumps, wear your mask over your nose and mouth at all times including when you are speaking. If you must have face-to-face meetings, do so outdoors. Wash your hands frequently (for at least 20 seconds) and especially every time after you touch something that someone else may have touched. And please ask others to do the same."
Elicker said that if anyone has concerns about employers or stores not enforcing the guidelines, they can call the city's health department.
"We are not here to get anyone in trouble," he said. "Our Health Department is here to work with you and others to make sure we all are safe. All of us play a strong role in keeping each other safe. Let’s take this seriously."
Anyone with questions can visit the city's website here or call the New Haven Health Department at 203-946-4949.
(1) comment
How can is possible be a surprise....no one was wearing masks during the protests, no social distancing and now it's a big surprise that those self centered people have spread the virus? No surprise, just flat out selfishness!
