LAS VEGAS, NV (WFSB) - A New Haven officer arrested for a deadly DUI crash in Las Vegas that claimed the life of fellow officer posted bond.

Robert Ferraro, 34, was charged with driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving.

Investigators said Joshua Castellano died on Friday.

They said Ferraro was behind the wheel. Two other officers, identified as Matthew Borges and John Truhart, were also in the vehicle with Castellano.

Ferraro was said to have lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a couple of cars, utility poles and a fire hydrant.

Over the weekend, Ferraro was fit with an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Court records in Las Vegas showed that he posted his $100,000 bond on Monday.