LAS VEGAS, NV (WFSB) - A New Haven officer believed to be behind the wheel of a DUI crash that killed a fellow officer is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday morning.

Officer Robert Ferraro, 34, was arrested Friday on charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving.

Ferrero's appearance is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. pacific time, 10:30 a.m. eastern.

New Haven officer Joshua Castellano, who was a passenger in the vehicle, a Rolls-Royce, was killed.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Friday in Las Vegas.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said Monday that Castellano died of multiple blunt force trauma. His death was ruled an accident.

Castellano's body was brought back to Connecticut on Tuesday. It was escorted from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks down to New Haven.

A wake is set for Thursday with the funeral on Friday.

Ferraro remains on administrative leave.