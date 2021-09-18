NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is once again in mourning after an officer was killed in Las Vegas.

His colleague, another New Haven officer, is now behind bars.

What we know is that officer Joshua Castellano was killed Friday during a car crash. Joshua was a passenger and his co-worker, Robert Ferraro, was the driver.

Several other officers were the passengers. All of them were inside a Rolls Royce that was going very fast.

They lost control and hit two cars, utility poles, and a fire hydrant.

Ferraro is now facing charges after police say they found him impaired.

New Haven Police released a statement asking for support as the department is in shock and grieving.

Mayor Justin Elicker also stating, "We are thankful for Officer Castellanos' service and that he will be missed."

The other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Today, police are expected to hold a press conference starting at 8:30 about that crash.

Over in Vegas, Ferraro is expected to be arraigned this afternoon.