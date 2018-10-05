NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police said a 27-year-old woman was killed and a New Haven officer was injured in a wrong-way crash on I-91 overnight.
The crash happened near Exit 8 around 12:45 a.m., on the northbound side.
Police identified the woman as Katherine Gavidia, of Hamden. She was reportedly traveling the wrong way on the highway.
A New Haven officer, who was off-duty at the time, was also involved in the crash.
He had just finished his shift at work and was traveling on I-91 north when he was struck by the wrong-way driver.
Officer Thomas Murray was rushed to the hospital where he remains in serious condition.
“He’s been with the New Haven Police Department for four and a half years, well liked, well respected, worked patrol," said New Haven Officer David Hartman.
The highway was closed for over five hours, but has since reopened.
The preliminary investigation shows Gavidia's Chevy Malibu entered the I-91 north lanes from exit 8 and headed south, until she crashed into Murray's Chevy Silverado pick-up.
According to the initial report, Gavidia was not wearing a seat belt.
“You can sense what kind of person he is, by the sentiment around the building when something like this happens, and everybody is truly saddened, but also incredibly relieved that it looks like he’s going to make a recovery," Hartman said.
The New Haven Police Dept. says it's offering condolences to the family of the woman who died.
The crash remains under investigation.
