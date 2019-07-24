NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The officer-involved shooting in New Haven has been turned over to the New Haven State’s Attorney’s office.
Connecticut State Police confirmed to Eyewitness News the case was turned over on Wednesday.
The shooting involved a Hamden officer, shooting at an unarmed couple in New Haven. A Yale officer also fired shots.
The two have been placed on leave since April.
No one has been charged in the case.
The shooting made national headlines and sparked protests for weeks about police procedures, and calling for the officers to be fired.
The case has been delivered to CT State Attorney Patrick Griffin in New Haven.
