NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven police officer was laid to rest on Friday.

Joshua Castellano was killed in a crash one week ago in Las Vegas.

His fellow officer, Robert Ferraro, is accused of driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving.

The Clark County Coroner's Office said Monday that Castellano, a 7-year veteran of the department, died of multiple blunt force trauma. His death was ruled an accident.

Castellano's body was brought back to the state on Tuesday. It was escorted from Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks down to New Haven.

On Thursday, New Haven’s police chief said it has been a long week for her department, dealing with the loss of a beloved officer.

“They’re mourning, they’re grieving, some days are better than others. We’re trying to keep a handle on everybody, trying to say what do you need, are you okay, everyone is stepping up,” said Chief Renee Dominguez.

Castellano’s funeral was held at St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, where officers from all over the state attended.

"There is always a connection. The type of work that we do. We are all out here trying to do the same thing. We are trying protect our community. And try do the best job we can do," said Norwalk Officer Carl Williams.

Hartford Sgt. Daniel Zarebski was one of the first responders leading the motorcade into the church on Friday morning.

"It’s a show of respect, whether they are in the same town it’s still blue. We are still together. This is the worst thing about the job. Doing funerals for other cops and retirees; it’s the final piece of respect to give them," he said.

Castellano and three other officers and two women from Texas were in the Rolls Royce when it crashed last Friday. The car hit utility poles and a fire hydrant.

Ferraro posted a $100,000 bond on Thursday and the judge said he could travel back to Connecticut. He's not allowed to drive.

The judge also ordered an alcohol/drug monitoring device to be worn by Ferraro.

He remains on administrative leave.