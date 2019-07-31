NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police officers spent the afternoon on Wednesday, walking the streets of a Fair Haven neighborhood to further their relationship with the community.
Officers walked down Lloyd and Clay streets because they are trouble zones, where officers see everything from drug sales and use, and other forms of illegal activity.
Caught in the middle of that are the families who live there.
A local grandmother told officers that she’s seeing needles all around her home, at the reach of her grandchildren.
“They should be safe in their home, but they’re not. Cause of everything that’s going on. You have kids playing constantly, and you don’t want these kids to get stabbed of hurt and get drugs in their system,” said Awilda Lozano, of New Haven.
Police Chief Tony Reyes encourages community policing, and said his officer rely on the community, especially in zones like that one, to help them by reporting crime.
Daniel Hunt started the community walks two years ago after losing two family members to gun violence.
He said he understands it’s not always easy for people to open up to police, but interactions like these make a difference.
“I think it’s all about building relationships. You have to build relationships in order for people to trust you. People are not going to trust you if you don't know who they are so by doing it one step at a time, I think it helps,” Hunt said.
One man admitted he doesn’t like to see police, and he associates officers with violence and crime.
When Chief Reyes heard about that comment, he said that’s exactly why these walks are important.
He wants the community to interact with officers in non-confrontational experiences.
Not just because a crime occurred, but just to have a conversation.
