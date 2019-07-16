NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – With the heat and humidity, plenty of people are looking for ways to keep cool.
Officials are warning against opening up fire hydrants to beat the heat.
In New Haven, the city will go into its extreme heat protocol starting at noon on Wednesday.
Officials want residents to use one of their splash pads or city pools instead of opening a fire hydrant because not only is it illegal, it can be dangerous and expensive.
Scantlebury Park splash pad was open with kids loving the water to cool down.
“We come here with popsicles, food, spend the day getting all wet and staying cool,” said Vanessa Eichler.
That’s what the New Haven Fire Department is hoping residents will do. Use one of the city’s 12 splash pads as opposed to opening up one of their fire hydrants.
“We’re trying to push people, direct them there, not only because eliminating the use of the hydrants, it’s also a safety factor. Children are not playing in the streets, they’re not coming out of blind spots, where motorists might strike them,” said Chief John Alston, New Haven Fire Department.
Chief John Alston said in the old days, departments would drill out the caps, so they could be used as sprinklers, but that’s not the case anymore.
“Also, when people start to tamper with hydrants, there is an issue too. They mess up the threads, they corrupt the threats, so no when we do connect to them, we can’t get a secure connection,” Alston said.
The Regional Water Authority, which works closely with New Haven and surrounding communities, is reminding people that opening a fire hydrant without permission comes with a $500 fine for the first offense.
“But, we still find pockets in the city where people are using the hydrants and that causes a problem for us because if you open too many hydrants on the same grid, it drops the water pressure and we’re not able to get sufficient water supply to fight fires,” Alston said.
While the chief stresses not only are the splash pads safer than the old hydrants for the kids and the communities, Eichler feels they’re also more fun.
The chief said if you see an uncapped hydrant, call the fire department so they can go out and close it.
For a complete list of pools, splash pads, and cooling centers, click here.
