NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A piece of a popular shoreline park is set to get a makeover.
New Haven is looking for input on the planned renovation of the Lighthouse Point Park bath house.
There is a meeting scheduled for Tuesday night as the city wants to hear from beachgoers and park visitors on what they’d like to see done.
Visitors say the bath house has seen better days.
“A little big better lighting, a good paint job in there. Just an update overall. It’s kind of outdated and very dark in there. Some hand soap would be nice too,” Said Vanessa Velez.
Velez and other beachgoers are in luck as the city signed off on renovating the building that houses bathrooms, lockers, changing rooms, a snack bar, and space for its camp program.
The city now wants those who use the park to provide input when it comes to re-imagining the space.
“Today, we hope to start the conversation with the community about what’s important for that building and what they’d like to see in the future,” said Becky Bombero, New Haven Parks, Recreation and Trees.
The city’s park’s director said the current facility is not at its peak performance when it comes to use and space. There are a lot of challenges with the 1,700 square foot facility, which was built in 1950.
“It is historical in nature, but with climate change, sea level rise, and with how people use space differently, we need to take a look at all of that,” Bombero said.
Plenty are excited about the bath house getting a renovation.
“Kind of a little bit old to tell you the truth, but remodeling will be so much better now that they have the water park here for the kids. I think they should fix that side too,” said Yesenia Avellanet.
This is the first of a number of meetings re-imagining the bath house. The idea is to hope to have a design concept within the next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.