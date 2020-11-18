NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The Elm City is cracking down on non-compliance when it comes to COVID-19 guidelines.
New Haven’s COVID Task Force hit the streets Wednesday morning, focusing on the Fair Haven neighborhood, which is the hot spot right now in the city when it comes to coronavirus cases.
Stopping at businesses up and down Grand Avenue on Wednesday, members of the health and building departments checked to see if employees and customers were wearing their masks correctly.
Those not following guidelines got a written warning, and the city said the next time, those businesses will get a $100 fine for not following the mask mandate.
Also, businesses failing to follow the state’s 50 percent capacity rule also face a $500 fine.
“Since our press conference yesterday we’ve received three complaints of three delis that they want us to investigate. The community is speaking, the community wants to ensure they feel safe when they go shopping at a specific business,” said Maritza Bond, New Haven Health Director. “If you frequent an establishment you need to be wearing your mask correctly. That’s not protecting yourself or others when you’re wearing your mask on your chin or your nose.”
