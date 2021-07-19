NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With concerns over the contagious Delta variant rising, New Haven is urging folks to get vaccinated if they still haven’t.
The Elm City continues to have a number of pop up clinics, like the one on the downtown green, which will be up and running through the end of August.
While the city’s vaccination numbers are not bad, the mayor says there’s still work to do, especially with concerns over the Delta variant.
“Life is short and I really don’t have a lot of information about this disease that’s going around, but I want to be safe," New Haven resident Jermel Gibson tells us.
So when he spotted the crew from Griffin Health on the New Haven Green, Jermel decided to go get his shot, opting for the two dose Pfizer vaccine.
“A lot of my peers, everybody, they have already got vaccinated, and I haven’t even have my first shot and when I see the tent, I say there is my chance," noted Gibson.
And the city is hoping others will follow.
With the Delta variant appearing more contagious, that’s a cause for concern, as the city keeps an eye on cases here.
“It's low, but it's increasing slightly. We’re monitoring it. We have a weekly COVID meeting, which we just had this morning and we’re monitoring the Delta variant very closely, because we want to make sure we can respond if it becomes a problem again," Mayor Justin Elicker said.
It's why New Haven continues to push the vaccine at pop ups in different neighborhoods, teaming up with churches.
They’re at the green five days a week, at food truck paradise every weekend, and also at Lighthouse Point Park every day now through the end of August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.