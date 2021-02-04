NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews remain on scene assessing the damages after a fire overnight in the Elm city.
Officials say it happened around 12:30 Thursday morning on the 100 block of Quinnipiac Avenue.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after crews first arrived on scene.
The two-story building suffered extensive interior damage.
It is unclear if if any injuries were reported.
A cause has not been determined yet.
