NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Folks across the state are preparing for another heat wave this weekend.
New Haven has been in its ‘Severe Heat Protocol’ since noon on Wednesday, and it’s expected to be in effect for the foreseeable future as temps will climb well into the 90s, reaching 100 degrees this weekend.
On Thursday, Mayor Toni Harp and emergency officials detailed the city’s preparations in advance of the dangerous heat this weekend.
“These conditions are going to be excessive and they will be dangerous,” said Rick Fontana, of New Haven Emergency Management.
They’re asking folks to keep a close eye on the elderly, the sick, and young children.
“If you’re feeling cramping, that’s a good time that your body is telling you to slow down, stop. Drink water, hydrate, drink sports drinks, get some place cool, change your clothing out. You have to look out for one another,” said New Haven Fire Chief John Alston.
The city will also have its libraries and senior centers open as cooling centers and there will be extended hours for lifeguards at Lighthouse Point Park for swimming, along with the city’s 13 splash pads, and Sunday hours at the city’s five pools.
“When was the last time we saw ‘feel like’ temperatures of 110 degrees? You get that inland. You don’t get that along the coast,” Fontana said.
On Thursday, Jimmy Nigretti said the rain was a welcomed relief. He’s been selling hot dogs in downtown New Haven for the past 15 years.
“The humidity is bad, you know I took yesterday off, because Tuesday was so bad. I knew today was going to be a little cooler,” Nigretti said.
He knows when the heat and humidity returns, his hot dog sales will go down.
“It’s too hot, people just want drinks, I sell lots of drinks,” Nigretti said.
There is a free concert scheduled to be held on the green Saturday night.
There will be extra police, fire, and parks staff on hand as a safety precaution.
The city said it is expecting anywhere from 7,000 to 10,000 spectators, and they’re asking folks to drink plenty of water.
