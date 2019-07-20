NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven officials provided air conditioner units to Newhallville residents previously without one as the heat is rising.
Mayor Harp, Alder Kim Edwards, former Alder Alpharetta Edwards, a team of outreach workers from the city’s Community Services Administration (CSA), and members of the Safe Newhallville Initiative matched residents in the Newhallville section of New Haven on Friday with new AC units to beat the heat over the weekend.
For a list of cooling centers, head here.
Twenty families received an AC unit and volunteers installed them for the families.
“As we’ve been saying, and as we’re now experiencing, the heat and humidity forecast for these next few days cannot be overlooked or underestimated,” Mayor Harp said.
“The conditions we expect in New Haven could be the worst we’ve experienced in many years.”
Multiple organizations and anonymous donors donated more than $2,000 to help the community in need.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.