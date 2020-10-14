NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The city of New Haven is issuing guidelines for Halloween celebrations, saying it does not recommend door-to-door trick-or-treating.
Officials said trick-or-treating isn’t recommended because it’s difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors.
Additionally, they said it’s hard to ensure that everyone answering the door is taking proper precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The city also isn’t recommending that people leave bowls of candy out for trick-or-treaters because it presents challenges when it comes to contact tracing.
A “trunk or treating” option also is not being recommended.
Residents are being reminded that large gatherings and events are not permitted within the city.
The city is suggesting several alternatives for families, like virtual parties and contests, like costume and pumpkin carving, car parades, Halloween movie nights, Halloween themed meals at outdoor restaurants, Halloween themed art installations at an outdoor museum, or dressing up homes and yards with Halloween decorations.
The city said regardless of how you choose to celebrate Halloween, be sure to take the proper precautions, like wear a mask, avoid close contact with others, wash hands, and clean frequently touched items.
𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 New Haven Health DepartmentPosted by Mayor Justin Elicker on Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Earlier this month, the state’s Dept. of Public Health also issued guidelines when it comes to Halloween, saying traditional trick-or-treating is considered to be “high risk.”
To see the complete list of what the state advises, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.