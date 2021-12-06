NEW HAVEN/HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Four New Haven County high schools dismissed early on Monday due to threats.

Late in the day Monday, officials in New Haven said none of the school threats in the city are credible.

On Monday morning, New Haven police said out of an abundance of caution, Wilbur Cross High School was placed in a lockdown.

The lockdown was in response to reports of a possible gun in the building.

Police said they received a tip that a person was seen walking toward the building with a gun.

A lockdown was put into place while investigators searched the building.

Students were later dismissed for the day.

Additionally, New Haven school officials said a threat posted to social media Monday morning referenced Hillhouse High School. Students were also dismissed early and an investigation is underway.

The third threat was made at Achievement First Amistad High School. The school was also placed on lockdown before students were dismissed early. This school is not part of New Haven Public Schools, but is located in New Haven.

The New Haven mayor ultimately said Monday that there was increased police presence at three other schools in the city, including Hill Regional Career High School, Cooperative Arts & Humanities High School, Riverside High School.

Elicker said he has suspicions on the proliferation.

"Had social media threats on Hillhouse, Career, Co-Op, now Riverside just came in, Amistad school. So clearly there's a copycat thing going on here," Elicker said.

During a news conference Monday evening, New Haven officials said all threats made in the city on Monday are not credible.

It turns out, the threat at Wilbur Cross High School was made up by a student, who will face charges.

Then, somehow a juvenile from a different state heard about this and created social media posts, making threats against other schools.

That juvenile has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Elicker and Police Chief Renee Dominguez reiterated their commitment to making the community safe during a news conference Monday evening.

“It creates a significant amount of trauma in a community already traumatized by everything going on over the past two years, with the shooting and incidents in Michigan, this is something that not only does our community not need, but it creates great harm, and we'll ensure you are held accountable if you end up doing this to our public school system,” Elicker said.

The police chief said there will be increased police presence for the next few days, wanting to give students and their families a semblance of safety.

“We are providing social-emotional support at Cross as well as Hillhouse and all the schools that have been named. So that there will be support for faculty and students to deal with concerns that are had. I was on site, in the building at the lockdown, so again, I recognize the stress this can cause," said New Haven Superintendent of Schools Paul Whyte.

The state's Dept. of Emergency Services and Public Protection released a statement on Monday saying "“The Department of Emergency Services and Public protection (including the Division of Emergency Management, CTIC and the CT State Police) is aware of the trending school threats around the country. We have reached out to Municipal CEOs, emergency management directors and school district personnel across the state to provide assistance in managing these incidents. We continue to work closely with our local, state and federal partners through the investigations."

Another threat was made in Hamden, just before 10 a.m., putting Eli Whitney Technical High School in a lockdown after a parent discovered a social media threat referring to the school.

CT State Police said a lockdown was initiated and police responded to the school.

These threats comes as Hamden High School cancelled school last Friday, and Monday and Tuesday due to an online threat.

Hamden High School closed due to online threat District leaders in Hamden shut down the town's high school for two days after someone made more an online threat over the weekend.

