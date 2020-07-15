NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A violent night in New Haven.
Two men are dead following four separate shootings in just a matter of hours and the uptick in violent crimes comes one week after the Elm City cut millions from its police budget.
At this time, police still have part of Whalley Avenue near Blake Street taped off.
They’ve been out here since just after 10:00 last night.
Police got a 911 call for a person who was shot.
We’re told officers found the victim, 33-year-old New Haven resident Ibrahim Valentino Shareef, Jr., inside a corner store on Whalley Avenue.
He was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Just four hours earlier, police were called to Munson Street after 40-year-old man Hamden resident Howard Lewis was shot outside a home near Sherman Parkway.
We’re told he passed away this morning.
In addition to those two deadly shootings, New Haven Police Ferry Street say a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and just before 8:30 last night, an 18-year-old was shot in the Cedar Hill neighborhood.
Again, four shootings in a span of just a few hours, two of them deadly.
That brings the number of homicides this year in New Haven to eleven and the surge in violence comes when New Haven is facing a difficult financial situation.
Last week, city leaders approved a budget that cut the police department by $4 million and eliminated forty-eight positions.
While most of those positions were vacant, the chief has said it's going to make a difficult job, that more challenging.
In a statement, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, said...
"I am heartbroken at the increase of violence in the City in recent days and the loss of members of our community. Across the country, our communities are grappling with a stifling economy, a global pandemic, and an increase in gun violence. Chief Reyes and I have been in nearly hourly communication to determine how to respond. Our City faces a confluence of issues that contribute to the violence, and we are working closely with our partners to address these challenges. Our community has already experienced so must loss and pain – I implore those who are involved in the violence to do the right thing and stop contributing to further loss of life."
Mayor Elicker and Police Chief Tony Reyes will provide an update along with how New Haven plans to address the recent violence with a press conference coming up at 1:00.
(1) comment
Democrats need to face reality for once. Race does not divide people, criminal behaviors do. Racism is not a problem in America, skin color is no more relevant than the color of your socks.A large violent black criminal underclass is the only wedge diving people. "Systemic Racism" is when dishonest liberals blame black criminality on racism and attempt to excuse it away, THAT'S RACISM!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.