NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - City officials in New Haven said they're planning a mask compliance check for Tuesday.
Mayor Justin Elicker and city health director Maritza Bond said they will conduct a downtown business canvass with the goal of ensuring businesses are in compliance with the city's indoor mask mandate.
The canvass is set for around 1:15 p.m.
Elicker and Bond said they'll be joined by representatives from the fire marshall and building department.
The city of New Haven reinstated its COVID mask mandate on Monday.
New Haven's mask mandate went into effect on Aug. 9.
Enforcement includes a verbal warning, followed by a written warning, and finally fines and business closures.
The mandate covers all establishments, including restaurants, gyms and work offices.
City officials said they put it in place in response to a rising COVID-19 positivity rate, which was linked to the Delta variant.
