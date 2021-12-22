NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Two saliva-based COVID-19 testing stations have been up and running in New Haven since the beginning of the week.

Mayor Justin Elicker, local health officials, along with other state and city officials, planned a news conference for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday to talk about them.

Elicker said the city's health department, in partnership with the Connecticut Department of Public Health and Wren Laboratories, launched the sites at 60 Sargent Dr. and the New Haven Green at 250 Temple St. on Monday.

Saliva testing for COVID is safe, convenient, painless, and 99.9 percent accurate, Elicker said.

The testing is available to anyone ages 5 and older. The saliva is self-collected and results take about two days.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-in testing is accepted.

Pre-registration is available at wrencovidtesting.com/community.html.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to patients.

Hours for the testing sites are as follows:

Long Wharf, 60 Sargent Drive:

Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

New Haven Green:

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday during the afternoon.

These saliva testing sites are in addition to Rapid and PCR testing services already available in New Haven at:

Cornell Scott Health Center

Fair Haven Community Health Care

Yale-New Haven Hospital

Select Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid pharmacies

For a full list of testing and vaccine sites throughout the City visit covid19.newhavenct.gov.