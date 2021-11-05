NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven has a way for parents to track their kids' school buses in real time.
New Haven Public Schools officials and Mayor Justin Elicker said they'll show parents an app called FirstView.
A news conference is set for 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
FirstView will allow parents to see the real-time estimated time of arrival for their child’s school bus.
Joining Elicker will be New Haven Public Schools superintendent Dr. Iline P. Tracey, director of transportation Carl Jackson, and Betsy Ross School principal Jennifer Jenkins.
Information about the FirstView app, including where to download it, can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.