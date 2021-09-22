NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - What's being described as an "unsanctioned event" is prompting a warning from city officials in New Haven.
Mayor Justin Elicker and police Chief Renee Dominguez held a news conference on Wednesday to talk about an event that's being called "East Coastin End of Season Session."
The motorcycle event for stunt riders was set to happen on Sept. 25.
However, the company behind it, New Haven-based East Coastin, called it a "come at your own risk" event because the City of New Haven denied permits and the company's requests to pay for road closures.
"With that being said, we’re not sure what’s gonna happen this year. We're shooting for our annual block party - but it could be a street ride or even a peaceful Anti-COVID Rally / Protest," the company wrote on its Facebook page. "Just know, no matter what, Sept. 25 something's going down in New Haven."
Elicker's office said at Wednesday's news conference that potential negative consequences for those who participate were underlined.
