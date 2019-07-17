NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cooling centers in New Haven opened their doors on Wednesday to give families some relief from the growing humidity, and later the heat.
Mayor Toni Harp warned residents about the high temperatures expected at the end of this week. She issued an excessive heat alert, which goes into effect at noon on Wednesday.
Channel 3 has been alerting viewers about the heat since earlier this week.
The city also warned people to think twice about opening a fire hydrant. It called it dangerous and illegal.
"Also when people start to tamper with hydrants, there is an issue too," said Chief John Alston, New Haven Fire Department. "They mess up the threads, they corrupt the threads, so now when we do connect to them, we can’t get a secure connection."
The cooling centers opening as part of New Haven's alert will be open as long as the heat and humidity stick around.
The centers include certain libraries, senior centers, city parks and splash pads.
Officials also urged people to check on their neighbors.
For the latest on the forecast, read here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.