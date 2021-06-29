NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The scorching temperatures had plenty of people seeking out some relief on Tuesday.
In New Haven, the splash pads at a number of Elm City parks were a popular spot with kids, big and small, welcoming that cold water.
For those that needed to be outside, experts recommend avoiding strenuous activity, wear light closing, and drink plenty of water.
While the city’s Emergency Operations Center continues to monitor the heat advisory, another option for residents is heading to one of the city’s four library branches that are being used as cooling centers.
“Especially on days like today when it’s incredibly hot outside, it’s really just a wonderful thing for us to offer a space that’s safe for people to come, get a cool drink of water, cool down and take advantage of one of the city’s best resources,” said Gina Bingham, New Haven Free Public Library.
People were happy to have some options today to keep cool.
"You just feel like you're in a sauna and there is no relief from it, and you come in here and it's like heaven," said Erin Sharp.
To make sure everyone is staying safe, anyone who goes into the library still needs to wear a mask and they’re asking people to socially distance themselves while inside.
