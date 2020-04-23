NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, New Haven is increasing testing in some of its hardest hit neighborhoods.
New Haven now has four testing sites and one more is on the way. The latest are essential walk-in options.
Up until now, everything has been drive-thru testing.
The new sites are helping address the issue for those without cars and it’s needed for hot spots in the Elm City.
Earlier this week, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced two new COVID-19 testing sites in two of New Haven’s hardest hit neighborhoods; Fair Haven Community Healthcare on Grand Avenue and the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center on Dixwell Avenue.
“Cornell Scott said that their phone number was swamped, their call center was swamped with requests,” Elicker said.
The city says the virus is impacting a higher percentage of Hispanic and African American residents. It’s why the new sites, which launched on Wednesday, are important.
“One of the things that community health centers do is we’re in the community, we’ve built trust and we’re hoping we can leverage that and bring in folks who otherwise might be fearful with testing, might not be able to access it,” said Dr. Suzanne Lagarde, Fair Haven Community Health Care.
Unlike the city’s first two sites, which were drive-thru only, you can just walk into the new sites.
Any New Haven resident with symptoms or who’s been exposed to someone who’s tested positive can call to set up an appointment.
Both locations expect to test 20 to 30 patients per day.
“We anticipate similarly to be able to swab people in 15-minute increments and as well the turn around time for test results will be about three days,” said Michael Taylor, Cornell Scott Hill Health Center.
Rodney Williams, a community organizer and business owner feels when it comes to testing, these neighborhoods needed it long ago.
“We knew it was impacting the black communities and at first, I didn’t think it was, but when we realized it was, I don’t understand why it took so many people in this community and the black communities to get tested, to get the help,” Williams said.
Cornell Scott was in fact already doing limited testing. Now they and others are expanding.
“Hopefully, we can meet the needs of our community, that’s what we’re there for,” Dr. Lagarde said.
The new sites are walk-in, but people need to call in advance to get a time slot. If you have insurance, you’re insurance company will be billed, but for those without any insurance, no one will be turned away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.