NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - IRIS, a New Haven-based organization which stands for Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, specializes in relocating refugees and with what’s going on in Afghanistan, they are very busy.
Hundreds of people running alongside a U.S. Air Force plane is a defining image of the current crisis in Afghanistan.
Defense One has a photo of what it looks like inside one of those planes, hundreds seated shoulder to shoulder.
Eyewitness News wanted to know who they are.
"They might be interpreters. They might be truck drivers. They might be cooks that worked on army bases," Chris George, executive director of IRIS, tells us.
Chris sheds light on the punishment these refugees are receiving from the Taliban just for helping the U.S.
"They began being ambushed. Family members were being killed. They received death threats. For the past month, thousand of Afghans have been airlifted straight to Fort Lee in Virginia," explained George.
From there, George says they get assigned to places all over America, including New Haven.
Eyewitness News was there as George waited for a family of six and a solo traveler fleeing the current situation in Afghanistan.
"We’re going to connect you to healthcare. We have a wonderful partner here, Yale New Haven. We’re going to enroll your kids in school. We’re going to help parents who don’t speak English learn English and, this is an important part, we’re going to help you get a job," said George.
IRIS treats many refugees like they’re in witness protection.
"Taliban, in this case, could see it and go after relatives who remain behind in Afghanistan," George added.
George says it’s happened before and he doesn’t want to take chances. He also says his services are in high demand.
He projects IRIS will help relocate at least 100 people from this crisis alone by the time the year ends.
