NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The city of New Haven is partnering up with American Medical Response to make the vaccine more accessible to those who are homebound.
The partnership's initiative to get a COVID-19 vaccine to homebound residents began on Wednesday.
Officials said it’ll be available every Wednesday after that, by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Those who request the service must be 16 or older and will receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
“This partnership with AMR will enable us to reach a vulnerable segment of our community that might otherwise find it very difficult to get vaccinated,” said New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond. “I want to thank AMR for working with us to provide this valuable, much-needed service. Defeating the virus will require as many residents as possible to receive vaccinations, and getting that done will require all of us working together.”
“Working together to come up with innovative solutions to one of the biggest challenges our nation and community have ever faced is the only way we can get through this and the only way to deliver vaccinations on this unprecedented scale,” said Bill Schietinger AMR Regional Director for Southern Connecticut. “This is a battle no single entity can wage alone. To beat the pandemic, the public and private sectors must creatively work together. AMR is proud to be a partner with the City of New Haven Health Department to provide this important service,” he concluded.
To request an appointment for yourself or a loved one, call 1-877-918-2224 or click here to register.
