NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The city of New Haven is forming a partnership with CT Against Gun Violence to work together in an effort to combat gun violence.
A news conference is being held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday to talk about what is planned.
The partnership is charged with the mission to implement a new Office of Violence Prevention, with community engagement being a major component.
The city said across the country, homicides up 30% between 2019 and 2020.
