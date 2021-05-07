NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven-based pastor is teaming up with the Connecticut Diaper Bank, the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center, and 2-1-1 to start an emergency baby formula pantry.
Brenda Adkins, of His Divine Will Fellowship, said she realized that many mothers are struggling with the high cost of baby formula, anywhere from $70 to $200 per month.
Plus, the pandemic, including a formula shortage last year, only made it worse.
“It is so expensive, and if it was hard for me then, I can imagine now, its triple the price I was paying for a can of milk, my son is 34. It’s expensive, so that’s why we’re doing it,” Adkins said.
“This is an awesome program because a lot of children, babies and young mothers, that need the extra help, so this is awesome, a blessing,” said Eugena Morris, of New Haven.
Adkins hopes to have the pantry up and running later this summer.
The first drive will be Saturday, May 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Legacy School of Dance on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven.
