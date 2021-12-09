NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven pastor is once again making sure teenagers don’t get left out this holiday season.
Pastor Brenda Adkins, from His Divine Will Fellowship, is collecting gift cards to give out to 140 teenagers this Christmas.
She said this time of year, there are plenty of toy drives for younger kids, but nothing for those who are a little older.
She said Walmart, Old Navy, and fast-food restaurants tend to be popular picks with teens, so they can buy something they like.
Now in its fifth year, she started the project called “A Christmas To Remember,” after growing up as the oldest of 10 kids, who often didn’t get a gift at Christmas.
“The oldest always had to suffer, so four years ago, I was like, there are a lot of older kids, 13-14 that don’t get gifts, and I remember how I felt, when I didn’t get a gift for Christmas, so we started A Christmas To Remember,” Adkins said. “We’re so grateful for this project, it’s been successful, and we just ask the people to help us help the people in our community. There are a lot of single moms, dads who are not back to work yet, still making the hard choices, do I pay rent or Christmas shopping, so we just want to be a blessing to those older kids, because I know they’d be like just like I was, sitting in my room crying, because I didn’t get a gift.”
Pastor Adkins said they’ll distribute the gift cards on Dec. 21.
They’ll also be handing out free winter coats to the parents as well.
To help out or make a donation, you can call (203) 836-6832 or mail Pastor Brenda Adkins at 330 Munson St., New Haven, CT 06511.
