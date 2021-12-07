NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection with the threats that were made against a New Haven school Monday.

The violent threats were directed specifically towards Conte West Hills Middle School.

However, other New Haven schools were the victims of violent threats that day as well.

New Haven officials say threats made on Monday are not credible Four New Haven County high schools dismissed early on Monday due to threats.

A 13-year-old Conte School student was arrested as a result of Monday's threat and released to their parent.

Wilbur Cross High School and Hill Regional Career High School were among the schools that were targeted.

So far, a Wilbur Cross High School has been charged and an arrest warrant has been issued for an out of state resident for their roles in the various threats, which were all reported on Monday.

Any witnesses that haven't spoken with police yet are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.