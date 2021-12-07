NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection with the threats that were made against a New Haven school Monday.
The violent threats were directed specifically towards Conte West Hills Middle School.
However, other New Haven schools were the victims of violent threats that day as well.
Four New Haven County high schools dismissed early on Monday due to threats.
A 13-year-old Conte School student was arrested as a result of Monday's threat and released to their parent.
Wilbur Cross High School and Hill Regional Career High School were among the schools that were targeted.
So far, a Wilbur Cross High School has been charged and an arrest warrant has been issued for an out of state resident for their roles in the various threats, which were all reported on Monday.
Any witnesses that haven't spoken with police yet are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.