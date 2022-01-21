NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - On Jan. 21, New Haven Police received a call informing them that a person had come to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
The victim was a 35-year-old man. He is in stable condition.
Detectives were able to locate the crime scene at Chapel Street, between Ella T. Grasso Boulevard and Yale Avenue.
They collected physical evidence at the scene.
Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.
Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.