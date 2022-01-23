NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23.
The first shooting happened at 6:59 p.m., on Chatham Street, between Atwater Street and Clinton Avenue.
Officers found a 22-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by gunfire.
He is in stable condition.
The second shooting happened at 3:21 a.m., on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, between Printers Lane and Longhini Lane.
Officers found the crime seen due to a Shotspotter alert.
A local hospital reported that a person had been dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The victim, a 45-year-old New Haven man, was being treated for his injuries and was listed in critical but stable condition.
Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.
Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).
