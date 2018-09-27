NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.
The robbery took place on June 15 at the Green Corner Market on Edgewood Avenue.
The clerk told the police that the thief came to the counter and then grabbed the clerk by the neck and ordered him to cooperate.
The suspect then grabbed the clerk’s baseball bat and threatened him to hand over money from the register.
The clerk was alone at the time of the robbery.
Police said the suspect left with $600 in cash and a handful of cigarettes.
The clerk was not harmed.
The suspect is described as a middle-aged, bald black man wearing glasses. At the time of the robbery we was wearing a blue crew-neck sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and black and white sneakers.
Anyone who may be able to identify the man is asked to call New Haven Police.
