NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Police are offering a reward for two arson incidents involving Molotov cocktails were thrown at New Haven Police Department substations.
The reward was set up for $2,500 for each incident, $5,000 total, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects involved in the incidents.
On June 1 around 2:11 a.m., police responded to the area of Winchester Avenue and Hazel Street and found evidence of an attempted arson fire outside the police substation at 596 Winchester Avenue.
Police found that a Molotov cocktail has been thrown at the building.
Later that morning, officer discovered a similar scene at the police substation at 410 Howard Avenue. Police believed this incident happened around 1 a.m.
Damage was found to the exterior of both buildings.
New Haven Police is working with the FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force and will hold the suspect or suspects responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Connecticut Arson Hotline at 1-800-84ARSON (1-800-842-7766) or the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services/Fire Investigation Unit at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (1-866-888-8477). Tips can also be texted. Text “NHPD” plus your message to short code 274637 (CRIMES).
