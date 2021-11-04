NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Striving for a police department that looks more like the Elm City, New Haven has ended its most recent recruitment drive with more than 500 applications.
More than a quarter are New Haven residents, and that 70 percent are people of color.
For the past few months, the chief and her officers walked neighborhoods, reaching out to the community and encouraging Elm City residents to apply.
Mayor Justin Elicker said having a department that represents and looks like its city, is key.
“One of the main reasons it’s important is its helpful to have a police department that reflects the community and having new haven residents and having people of color that are part of the police department helps us improve our ability to serve our residents,” Elicker said.
The chief said the department recently offered its first agility test for the newest recruits. There will be conditioning sessions, along with two more chances before the written and oral portions of the test in early December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.