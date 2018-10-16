NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - TripAdvisor released its list of the top 10 pizza restaurants in the United States and it included a well-known joint in New Haven.
But not the one people might think.
Modern Apizza on State Street came in 3rd on the website's list.
TripAdvisor noted that Modern was founded in 1934 and is known for its coal-fired brick oven thin-crust pizza.
The website listed the restaurant's signature slice as "The Italian Bomb," which is topped with bacon, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, pepper and garlic on a mozzarella base.
It quoted diners as saying "I have been to Modern countless times. Always great. The pizza is thin and has a bit of a char to the crust. The sauce is very savory. My favorite topping is the sausage - perhaps the best I have had."
The two pizza places that ranked ahead of Modern included 1st place Regina Pizzeria in Boston and 2nd place Bleecker Street Pizza in Manhattan.
Absent from the list was New Haven-based Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana on Wooster Street and its famous white clam pizza.
New York City, Chicago and Las Vegas ranked as the top three U.S. pizza cities, according to TripAdvisor.
TripAdvisor said it generated the list based on reviews and opinions of diners. It said it also took into account the quality and quantity of reviews, with more weight given to reviews from the past year.
Featured restaurants had a minimum of 4.5 out of 5 bubbles with 500 reviews and 15 locations or fewer as of Sept. 2018.
For more about TripAdvisor, head to its website here.
