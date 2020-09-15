NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- People in Connecticut are pretty proud of the pizza we have across the state, and for good reason.
A new list is ranking the best places in the U.S. to grab a pizza, and once again Connecticut came out on top.
Frank Pepe’s in New Haven came in at the top of The Daily Meal’s list of the 101 Best Pizzas in America.
The article published highlights the famous white clam pizza at Pepe's.
Sally’s Apizza in New Haven also made the list, coming in at number nine, and Modern Pizza ranked 16th.
In Stamford, Colony Grill’s pizza came in at number 43, and Zuppardi’s in West Haven took the 45th spot.
BAR in New Haven was ranked at 47.
To see the list of all 101 spots, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.