New Haven pizza shop robbed at gun point

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - A New Haven pizza shop, Mare Than Pizza, was robbed at gun point on Aug. 28.
It was all caught on tape.
An employee was throwing out garbage, when the gunman used that unlocked door as opportunity to make his way inside.
He pointed the gun at the owner and his employee, demanding money and taking off with a few hundred dollars from the register.
Hasim Cure, a manager, said, "When he gets inside, he points the gun to my boss. He pointed it at me too. He has a gun in his hand and he comes near to me, he pushed me in the back with the gun, pointed at my head and said, open the register.”
Fortunately, no one was injured, but the owner said this was his second robbery in 10 days.
He owns a smoke shop on Fitch Street that was robbed on Aug. 18.
Police are investigating.
