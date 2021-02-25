NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Additional vaccines are one the way and will come just in time, as starting next week, those 55 and older can start signing up for their shots along with teachers and daycare workers.
That means it’s going to be a big week for New Haven’s Health Department.
So, how is New Haven going to get all of its educators and school staff vaccinated? On Thursday, the city detailed its plan which includes a number of clinics starting next week, including one at Wilbur Cross High School.
That will be just one of many sites as the demand for the vaccine is set to increase.
Starting next Wednesday, New Haven’s Health Department will be offering vaccines at 14 different Elm City schools for school employees.
That same day, Fair Haven Community Healthcare will open up a mass vaccination clinic at Wilbur Cross High School with dedicated appointments specifically for teachers and early childcare workers.
The following week, a vaccination clinic will be held for First Student, which is the bus company the school district uses to transport its students.
Later in March, the health department will set up a mass vaccination clinic at Career High School for school staff on March 20, 24, and 31st.
“[There’s] 3,500 people that we’ve got to vaccinate, so it’s a lot of people. So far, we’ve vaccinated over 7,500 in the city with our health department, so it’s a big number, but at this point, we’re getting into the swing of things and think we’ll be able to tackle pretty quickly,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.
Elicker thinks it could take up to three weeks to get school staff and early childhood education workers vaccinated, but he pointed out there are two issues when it comes to the demand. Not just making sure they haven enough vaccines, but also making sure they have enough people to give them out.
In order to quickly get shot into resident's arms, the city's health director said this week they're looking into new resources, including partnering with the American Red Cross and even paramedics with the fire department.
"They have vaccinators, so we're going to look at that model. We know we have EMTs that have been trained, that's another model," said Maritza Bond, New Haven Health Director.
