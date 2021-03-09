NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven is planning to have high schoolers come back to in-person learning next month.
The district is planning to use a hybrid model, similar to what middle school students started last week.
Elementary school returned in January.
New Haven’s Assistant Superintendent of Schools Paul Whyte said this way every student gets a chance to get back to a little bit of a more normal year.
“As always, these are always proposed dates and we have to follow the data, work with the health department, and we’re in line to do that, but we wanted our high schoolers to have an experience this year as well. It’s been a very long time since they’ve been in person,” Whyte said.
School officials said they're prepared if a student gets the virus.
They have contact tracing policies in place and have made sure there are nurses in the schools.
