NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The City of New Haven’s Police Department is defending hiring and officer with gang associations.
New Haven Police acknowledge the information did come up during a background check.
Channel 3 has obtained paperwork from the officer’s hiring process, which revealed during his time working at the Department of Corrections, “he was terminated on several administrative charges including his failure to disclose that several of his acquaintances are current or former gang members. On appeal … He was reinstated.”
New Haven Police indicated former chief Anthony Campbell did not support the hiring, but the Board of Police Commissions approved it.
Channel 3 has chosen not to release the officer’s name due to the current chief saying the officer remains on the force and is in good standing.
